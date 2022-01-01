Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Lamar Jackson in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) celebrate after Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) dropped a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the final minute. The Steelers won 20-19 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (192.1 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jackson's 169 passing yards one matchup against the Rams are 14.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Over his last three games, Jackson has recorded 17 passing yards (5.7 yards per game) while going 4-for-4 (100% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

