ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfR3P_0daFnuGo00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Lamar Jackson in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) celebrate after Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) dropped a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the final minute. The Steelers won 20-19 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (192.1 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Jackson's 169 passing yards one matchup against the Rams are 14.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Rams.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 262.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • Over his last three games, Jackson has recorded 17 passing yards (5.7 yards per game) while going 4-for-4 (100% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
The Spun

Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Heinz Field#Fox#The Los Angeles Rams
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Bet on the Rams, a three-team teaser and more

It's the final week of the year, and the NFL regular season has everyone drained. The extra week has been fantastic for getting more teams in the playoff mix and extending to seven teams is fun for drama, but handicapping for four straight months wears you down. This week has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Cam Newton’s Story Is Once Again A Major Bummer

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s certainly possible that Cam Newton is no longer good enough to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League. His body of work over his last 20 starts — a stretch where he’s gone 7-13 with 11 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions — would strongly suggest that is indeed the case. OK. But! It’s also possible to simply feel bad for a guy who appears to be the victim of unfortunate circumstances as much as declining abilities over the past three years. That’s one way to feel after Panthers head coach Matt Rhule (a budding...
NFL
NFL

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

WHERE: FedExField (Landover, Md.) I was flummoxed, floored, flabbergasted by this line. That's never a good sign because I'm a basic bro, and if I'm that surprised Philadelphia's only favored by 3, then many others probably are, too. The Eagles rarely put together complete games on offense, but they don't need to. When they start rolling downhill, they are one of the most unstoppable groups in the league. Even with players back on Washington's roster from the COVID-19 list, injuries have decimated the Football Team defense. Taylor Heinicke﻿'s glass slipper no longer fits, and the WFT has the profile of a 4-11 squad that is no longer punching above its weight.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before ...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy