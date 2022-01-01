ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mo Alie-Cox in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) gains yardage on a catch and sprint against Arizona, during third quarter action Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star

Before placing any bets on Mo Alie-Cox's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox has caught 19 passes on 37 targets for 261 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
  • Alie-Cox (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Alie-Cox's nine receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Alie-Cox did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders are conceding 231.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Alie-Cox was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 42 yards (21 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Alie-Cox has caught three passes on six targets for 42 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

