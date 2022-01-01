Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mo Alie-Cox in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Before placing any bets on Mo Alie-Cox's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox has caught 19 passes on 37 targets for 261 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 8.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
- Alie-Cox (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Alie-Cox's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Alie-Cox's nine receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Alie-Cox did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
- The Raiders are conceding 231.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cardinals, Alie-Cox was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 42 yards (21 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Alie-Cox has caught three passes on six targets for 42 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0