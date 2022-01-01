ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nyheim Hines in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) rushes against Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Indianapolis Colts won 31 to 0. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Nyheim Hines ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Hines has taken 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 34 passes for 277 yards (18.5 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).
  • The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his single career matchup against the Raiders, Hines notched 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 19th in the league, conceding 115.7 yards per game.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Hines put together an 11-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.
  • Hines has run for 35 yards on six carries (11.7 yards per game) over his last three games.
  • He also has five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

