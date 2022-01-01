Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nyheim Hines in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

There will be player prop betting options available for Nyheim Hines ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hines has taken 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 34 passes for 277 yards (18.5 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his single career matchup against the Raiders, Hines notched 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 19th in the league, conceding 115.7 yards per game.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).

Recent Performances

Hines put together an 11-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.

Hines has run for 35 yards on six carries (11.7 yards per game) over his last three games.

He also has five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

