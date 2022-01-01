Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kyle Pitts in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass behind Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has reeled in 64 balls, with a team-high 949 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 101 times, and is averaging 63.3 yards per game.

Pitts has been the target of 19.5% (101 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, totaling 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).

Pitts has racked up 240 yards during his last three games (80.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 15 balls on 19 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

