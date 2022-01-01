ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kyle Pitts in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass behind Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Pitts has reeled in 64 balls, with a team-high 949 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 101 times, and is averaging 63.3 yards per game.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.5% (101 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, totaling 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).
  • Pitts has racked up 240 yards during his last three games (80.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 15 balls on 19 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

