NFL

Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Kenneth Gainwell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Gainwell has run for 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 16.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 483 times this season, and he's taken 55 of those attempts (11.4%).
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the football 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his single career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Football Team.
  • Conceding 104.2 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Football Team are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Gainwell has put up 54 rushing yards on 12 carries (18.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons why the Vikings should pick Mike Zimmer over Kirk Cousins

If it comes down to the Minnesota Vikings having to choose between Mike Zimmer or Kirk Cousins, there are a few reasons why they should go with the head coach. Two games remain in what could be the final regular season for the Minnesota Vikings with Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer both being members of the organization.
NFL
