Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Kenneth Gainwell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gainwell has run for 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He also averages 16.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 483 times this season, and he's taken 55 of those attempts (11.4%).

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the football 52.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his single career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Football Team.

Conceding 104.2 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Football Team are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

Gainwell has put up 54 rushing yards on 12 carries (18.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

