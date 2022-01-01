ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06X5NB_0daFnnKx00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his Week 17 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is unable to catch a pass in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Ja'Marr Chase has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) have come via 68 catches (112 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 125-yard performance against the Ravens last week on seven catches (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
  • Chase's 13 receptions have gotten him 205 yards (68.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals vs Chiefs: Who are the experts picking in Week 17?

The Cincinnati Bengals face the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Any other year, this game would be turned off by halftime, but there’s hope yet for Cincy. Joey Franchise just put up 500-plus yards in Week 16’s demolishment of the Ravens, so let’s continue riding that high.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs vs Bengals final score predictions and preview

The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West Championship but still have a lot to play for. Kansas City has a one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans in the race for the number one seed in the AFC Playoffs with two games to play. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Kansas City lost to the Titans earlier this season (that loss, was in fact, the last time the Chiefs lost) and so Tennessee holds the tie-breaker over K.C.. This, to guarantee themselves the top seed, the Chiefs have to win out. Now, should the Titans stumble this week against the Miami Dolphins, and if the Chiefs beat the Bengals, Kansas City would clinch the top seed.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati Bengals: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Missouri to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 17 matchup is arguably one of the most exciting for the week since they are both high-quality teams. The Bengals are coming off of another blowout win against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chiefs are riding an eight-game winning streak. Who will add another win to their belt, the top of the AFC North or the top of the AFC West? Let’s take a look at my four boldest predictions for the AFC matchup.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chiefs: More bulletin board material for Andy Reid to use for Bengals game

Andy Reid should have plenty of bulletin board material to use for the Chiefs game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Look, the Bengals are an intriguing young team coming off a huge victory over the Baltimore Ravens, in which they blew out their division rival. But are they the Chiefs? The defending back-to-back AFC champions? I don’t think so.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Bengals: 4 things to watch and a prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals have a dance with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that will decide much about their future. Those Chiefs are the AFC’s top seed. Beat them, and the AFC North belongs to the Bengals, as does a playoff berth. Lose, and Week 18 against Cleveland becomes a must-win game — while the focus slowly starts to shift to other things like the draft.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 17 injuries: Clyde Edwards-Helaire downgraded from questionable to out; Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful

As NFL teams battle for their playoff lives with Week 17 on the horizon, the squads are also fighting the dreaded injury bug and the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping across the entire NFL. The Washington Football team has taken a major hit with that, as starting running back Antonio Gibson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's out for Sunday. The 49ers may not have Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's critical game against the Texans, as Garoppolo has been listed as doubtful with a thumb injury. The Ravens are hoping that Lamar Jackson can suit up against the Rams after missing Baltimore's last two games. The Kansas City Chiefs were hopeful Clyde Edwards-Helaire could play, but he's been downgraded to out.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy