Tubby Smith will return to Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon when he brings High Point to face No. 18 Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. More than two decades ago, Smith coached the Wildcats to a national championship in 1998. In all, Smith won 263 games and five Southeastern Conference tournament titles asKentucky's coach, a tenure spanning from 1997 to 2007. Smith then coached at Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis before taking the reins of High Point -- his alma mater -- in 2018.

