Jim Harbaugh mocked for catching balls with receiver gloves before semi-final matchup with Georgia

By Jesse Pantuosco
 1 day ago

It’s not going well for the Michigan Wolverines, who trailed Georgia 27-3 at halftime of Friday’s national semi-finals in Miami. The Big Ten champs haven’t measured up in their first College Football Playoff appearance, which began with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh catching balls in pregame warmups.

COVID’s presence has certainly been felt in sports with teams scrambling for healthy bodies, but Harbaugh, whose last down of organized football came as a Carolina Panther in 2001, taking reps at receiver seems a bit much. Then again, it’s pretty on brand of Harbaugh, a milk-obsessed weirdo who eschews poultry because chicken is a “ nervous bird ,” to show up to the biggest game of his college coaching career rocking receiver gloves and a polo shirt.

Harbaugh was recently named the AP’s College Football Coach of the Year, helping Michigan become the first school to reach the playoffs after entering the season unranked. Unfortunately, Harbaugh's second-ranked Wolverines appear to be on life support with UG running circles around them in the first half. The winner of tonight's game faces Alabama in the National Championship January 10th in Indianapolis.

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
Jim Harbaugh's salary & net worth: Here's how much money the Michigan coach made in 2021

Back in 2015, Michigan made a major coaching splash, signing Jim Harbaugh to a massive contract to bring him back to his alma mater. Harbaugh had previously guided Stanford to its best seasons in program history in 2010 before leaving for the NFL to join the 49ers. There, he coached the team to three conference championships in his first three years, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2012, where he lost to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens.
What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
Jim Harbaugh Reveals Michigan Star Is Not Currently In Florida

With mere hours until the school’s biggest game in over 20 years, Michigan is seemingly without one of their biggest stars. On Thursday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the status of star defensive back Daxton “Dax” Hill, who is mysteriously absent. To the surprise of many, Harbaugh said that Hill wasn’t with the team in Florida.
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Pay Cut

The College Football Coach of the Year seems to be prioritizing W’s over everything. After a disappointing 2-4 COVID-19 season in 2020, longtime program leader Jim Harbaugh took a 10 percent pay cut for the 2021 fiscal year. But despite his drop in pay, the Michigan head coach has his 12-1 team poised for a shot at a national title in this year’s College Football Playoff.
Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
