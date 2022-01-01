Jim Harbaugh mocked for catching balls with receiver gloves before semi-final matchup with Georgia

It’s not going well for the Michigan Wolverines, who trailed Georgia 27-3 at halftime of Friday’s national semi-finals in Miami. The Big Ten champs haven’t measured up in their first College Football Playoff appearance, which began with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh catching balls in pregame warmups.

COVID’s presence has certainly been felt in sports with teams scrambling for healthy bodies, but Harbaugh, whose last down of organized football came as a Carolina Panther in 2001, taking reps at receiver seems a bit much. Then again, it’s pretty on brand of Harbaugh, a milk-obsessed weirdo who eschews poultry because chicken is a “ nervous bird ,” to show up to the biggest game of his college coaching career rocking receiver gloves and a polo shirt.

Harbaugh was recently named the AP’s College Football Coach of the Year, helping Michigan become the first school to reach the playoffs after entering the season unranked. Unfortunately, Harbaugh's second-ranked Wolverines appear to be on life support with UG running circles around them in the first half. The winner of tonight's game faces Alabama in the National Championship January 10th in Indianapolis.

