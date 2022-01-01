ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy New Year and the most popular posts of 2021

By LR admin
leicarumors.com
 1 day ago

Happy New Year to all LeicaRumors readers! Thank you all for being a reader for the past 13+ years. Here...

leicarumors.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

TikTok overtakes Google to become most popular site on the planet

TikTok has dethroned Google to become the world’s most visited website, new data has revealed.The viral video app ended the search giant’s dominance, which had seen it rank as the most popular domain for all of 2020 and the first part of 2021.Google.com – which includes Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, News, and others – was unable to stave off the challenge posed by its nascent rival, which now counts more than 1 billion active users around the world.TikTok.com also overtook other US tech behemoths that ranked above it last year, including the domains of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and...
laptopmag.com

How to unblock someone on Facebook

People can redeem themselves (sometimes), so it’s important to know how to unblock someone on Facebook. Let’s face it, we have all had a person (or multiple people) on Facebook who we have blocked and needed a break from. The silence may have been nice in the interim, but then you got that nagging feeling. Thoughts such as, “Should I have blocked this person?” or “Maybe I was too quick to rush to judgment” may be running through your mind. If this is the case, this tutorial is here to help.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Watch holiday yule log with music

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News,...
IFLScience

Google Is No Longer The World's Most Popular Website

Step aside, Google, you are no longer the world's most popular website. Searching for stuff is sooooooo 2020. According to Cloudflare Radar's popularity ranking, the tech giant has been knocked down to the second most popular domain by a surprise (relative) newcomer. No, despite Microsoft's crafty trick of making Bing the default search tool for the Edge browser (fun fact: the most popular search term typed into Bing is "Google") it did not manage to beat Google, and its ever-growing array of services including Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News.
Distractify

The TikTok Repost Button Allows You to Share Videos With Your Followers

In order to stay competitive in a constantly shifting social media landscape, TikTok has consistently introduced new features that are designed to keep users engaged. Recent shifts include the introduction of new text-to-speech voices and the ability to make group chats. Now, the platform is introducing another new feature that many other social platforms already have.
9to5Mac

How to create and share your Instagram Top 9 year in review

It’s New Year’s Eve, so chances are that your Instagram feed is full of people sharing their annual top 9 year-in-review posts. If you’re looking to create and share your own Instagram Top 9 before the end of the year, here’s how to do it. First...
igeeksblog.com

How to see who unfriended you on Facebook (Compatible for all devices)

Getting unfriended on a social media platform has become equivalent to breaking the friendship, or in some cases, the relationship altogether. If someone has left you on the cliffhanger, don’t worry! This article will help you see who unfriended you on Facebook using an iPhone, Mac, or other device.
BoardingArea

How I gained 1 million followers on TikTok

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
GeekyGadgets

Happy New Year 2021 from the Geeky Gadgets team

Happy New Year to all of our readers from the Geeky Gadgets team. We hope everyone has a Happy New Year and we wish you all an awesome 2022. Thank you all for supporting the site during the last year and we are looking forward to lots more gadgets and technology news in 2022.
TechRadar

Telegram's 12th update for the year is out - Adds reactions, hidden text and more

The thing about the instant messaging platform Telegram is that it is always on the ball when it comes to rolling out updates. As 2021 winds to a close, they have come out with the 12th update for the year and the second in December. Now users can add iMessage-style reactions, translate messages, get themed QR codes and even have an option to hide texts such as spoilers.
Android Police

Telegram 8.4 adds spoiler styling, translations, and emoji reactions

The Telegram 8.4 beta has just hit Android a few days ago, and now, the new version of one of the most feature-packed messengers is already rolling out in stable to everyone. Telegram 8.4 takes a few cues from other platforms and is bringing support for spoiler text styling, quick emoji reactions, translations, and more animated emoji, as the company has shared in a blog post.
