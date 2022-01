Tennessee fans, and head coach Josh Heupel, were outraged over a costly error by the referees in overtime of the Music City Bowl. The Tennessee Volunteers received the ultimate gut punch in the 2021 Music City Bowl on Thursday. On fourth-and-goal play at Purdue’s one-yard line in overtime, Jaylen Wright ran to the right and seemingly was stopped. Yet, he was on top of the Purdue defender and put the ball over the goal line. However, the referees ruled that Tennessee was down short of the end zone, and gave possession to Purdue.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO