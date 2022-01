2021 was a roller coaster for the Toronto Raptors. They rebounded from a tough start in Tampa just to have their season derailed by Covid, which turned about to be a blessing in disguise because it resulted in drafting Scottie Barnes. The Raps have rarely had a full team at their disposal this entire calendar year which factored in their worst record since 2012 (41-59), however that may be just be around the corner. It’s a rare occurrence, but the opponent was actually the more discombobulated team roster wise. Main topics in this win below.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO