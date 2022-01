The Miami Heat flew to Houston on Wednesday night with hopes of having enough available players to move forward with Friday’s game against the Rockets. But the Heat’s COVID-19 outbreak worsened on Thursday, as Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett joined six teammates in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. With more positive tests on the roster and among staff in the traveling party, the Heat canceled its Thursday evening practice in Houston and is even bringing back two-time NBA champion point guard Mario Chalmers, who hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018, for added depth.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO