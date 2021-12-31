Entertainment critic Derek Sante breaks down new series for new year

Cutting Edge Music Holdings and London-based investment firm Blantyre Capital have committed $125 million to acquire music publishing rights owned by film and TV composers.
One-third of the capital has already been deployed to acquire catalogs encompassing a large number of projects on major networks and streaming platforms. While specific names of projects and talent were not immediately made available, the companies said multiple franchises are part of the transaction. Titles are part of the slates of networks, studios and platforms including Fox, FX, ABC, CBS, Disney, Paramount, HBO, TNT, Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, Hulu, Starz, Netflix, Amazon and Apple.
Cutting Edge, which...
Comments / 0