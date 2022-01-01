How to Make Dry January a Success

Happy New Year! Well, we made it; maybe a bit battered and bruised. Although now seems like the perfect time for that stiff, celebratory drink, many of us will be going dry this month. Dry January has been a long-standing tradition because many overindulge all year long. From a management point of view, we should carpe the January and curate low- or no-alcohol beverages for our menus too and lean into the dry trend. And, we can practice this style of beverage service beyond this one month, as many a savvy menu includes mocktails more and more.

