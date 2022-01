Action movie superstar Danny Trejo has made his way to Far Cry 6 this week, as the game’s latest free DLC missions have been released. The two free crossover missions are playable both solo or in co-op. Danny & Dani vs Everybody is a new Yaran story where you’ll team up with the Machete star to take on Castillo’s forces. Apparently Trejo would like to come to Yara to make tacos and feed the hungry, but Castillo has other plans. Once you’ve done that, you can then take on Special Operation ‘Malagua’ where Danny will repay the favour. He’ll join you as you both help some students protesting Castillo’s military.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO