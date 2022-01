Whether you recognize it or not, Bertolt Brecht has always been one of the most influential and important pieces in the puzzle of the dramatic arts. His work stretches and grows through every wall like a root. It covers entire ideas and becomes the seed that gives birth to others, but even so, not many people seem to be aware of the power it holds. That’s not the case for the creators of “Brecht on Brecht.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO