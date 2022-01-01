Family Displaced After Car Loses Control, Slams into Spring Valley Home

Authorities inspect the scene after a car slammed into a home in Spring Valley. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A family is displaced Friday after a driver lost control of their car and crashed into a home in Spring Valley.

Officials told OnScene.TV that the driver of a Mercedes panicked after they hit a parked BMW, lost control and slammed into the garage of a home on Fairhill Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Although no one was injured, there was significant damage to the home. San Diego Gas & Electric was called to turn off the gas and electricity, according to OnScene.TV.

The house was evaluated and red-tagged, meaning no one will be allowed to enter due to structural problem, OnScene.TV said.