ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Son shot dead, father in custody after Staten Island shooting

By Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

A man died and his father was taken into custody in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Staten Island, police said.

Police found the 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest on the sidewalk on Bay St. near Scarboro Ave. in Shore Acres just before 7:25 p.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to Staten Island University Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The wounded man’s 57-year-old father was arrested shortly after, police said.

Police withheld the names of both the victim and the shooter pending proper family notification and charges.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD cop sleeping in his car between New Year’s shifts takes random bullet to the head outside Harlem precinct

An NYPD officer catching a nap in his car between two New Year’s shifts took a random bullet to the head outside a Harlem precinct house early Saturday, authorities said. The officer awoke in the parking lot outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse to find the window of his personal vehicle shattered and blood dripping from a painful head wound, police said. He was taken to New York Presbyterian ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Hero Brooklyn nanny who pushed toddler away from oncoming truck dies from her injuries

A heroic Brooklyn nanny struck by a truck as she pushed a 1-year-old boy she was caring for to safety has died of her injuries, relatives and the child’s family said Saturday. Arcellie “Celi” Muschamp, 52, died Friday after being in a medically-induced coma since the Dec. 20 crash. “Sadly, Celi was unable to survive the injuries and she passed away earlier today surrounded by love, comfort and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD’s new police commissioner vows to fight crime with community’s help: ‘We start today’

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell vowed to reduce crime with community help in a video posted on her first day in office. “Today we are beginning the next chapter of policing in New York City and we are calling on every New Yorker to join us in our efforts to drive crime out of every one of our communities,” Sewell said in the tweeted video. “As your police department, we can only do ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy