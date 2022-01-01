ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Butler’s 37 points push Heat’s skeleton crew past Rockets 120-110

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

All coach Erik Spoelstra wanted for his team was a chance.

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry were back with the Miami Heat on Friday night, giving them all the chance they needed.

So two nights after their road game against the San Antonio Spurs was postponed due to not having the required eight available players, the Heat pushed past the Houston Rockets 120-110 Friday night, despite the absences of Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and others either because of injury or COVID protocols.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Spoelstra said. “That’s the thing about this. You just wanted to be open minded to this.

“These are extreme circumstances for everybody, but these also can be memorable nights.”

Butler, who had been dealing with an ankle sprain, led the Heat with a season-high 37 points. He was supported by 16 points from Tyler Herro, 17 from newcomer Kyle Guy and a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double from center Omer Yurtseven.

Lowry closed with 10 points and three assists, but played as a settling factor.

“He just has a beautiful way to infuse confidence,” Spoelstra said.

The victory pushed the Heat to 23-13, 10 games above .500 for the first time this season, with victories in nine of their last 11, including the past five.

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:

1. Closing time: The Heat led by 18 in the first quarter, 25 in the second quarter, again by 18 in the third, but the lead was down to 101-95 with 8:21 to play, after a 13-1 Houston surge.

Butler then stepped up with a 3-point play, Yurtseven with a key block, and then Butler with another 3-point play.

Though it all, the Rockets climbed within 107-102 with 4:41 left.

The Heat from there pushed their lead back to 12 and held on.

“We had to find a different solution for this game,” Spoelstra said.

2. Back at it: With Wednesday’s postponement in San Antonio, it turns out that Butler didn’t miss any game time with the ankle sprain that had him listed as out for the game against the Spurs.

Back from the injury sustained in the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s home victory over the Detroit Pistons, Butler scored 19 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that closed the scoring in the second quarter.

He closed 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 11 from the line and 2 of 3 on 3-pointers.

“You can activate him to your fourth-quarter offense any point of the game,” Spoelstra said of Butler settling the Heat at the close.

Butler said the roster adversity provided ample motivation.

“I think that’s when you really find out who you are and what you are made of,” he said, “and you just find a way to win.”

3. Easy decision: Spoelstra’s lineup decision was relatively straightforward. He started the only five he had left from his standard roster: Butler, Lowry, Herro, Yurtseven and Caleb Martin.

They were the only available players who had appeared in a game for the Heat previously this season.

It was the first time Lowry and Butler had played together in the same game since Dec. 6.

It added up to a 41-30 Heat lead at the end of the first quarter, the Heat’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season and 74-60 halftime lead, the Heat’s highest-scoring half of the season.

“The guys that have been with us all year really enjoyed it,” Spoelstra said. “And our guys are pros, too. They’re very welcoming. Our vets make you feel at home very quickly. And that started in our team meeting.”

4. Right choice: When Spoelstra went to his bench, opted for Guy as his first reserve.

It provide to be a prudent choice.

Guy’s nine first-quarter points were his career high for an NBA quarter, with his previous high eight.

His 15 first-half points surpassed his previous high in an NBA half of nine.

“It wasn’t like we had a mini training camp or anything,” Spoelstra said.

Guy had appeared in 34 NBA games, all with the Sacramento Kings, entering Friday.

Guy tied his previous career high of 17 points for Sacramento against the Golden State Warriors on March 25, 2021.

“I come in as a confident player,” Guy said. “I’m confident in my ability. I trust the work.”

The NCAA championship guard out of Virginia said the Heat made it easy, noting how they had previously eased the fit with Vincent, his former G League teammate.

“This is why the Miami Heat are who they are,” Guy said. “You can plug in a lot of different guys. You’ve seen it.”

5. His name is Rio: Why, yes, that was Mario Chalmers in his familiar Heat No. 15, back with the team. However, he did not enter.

“Happy to be back. Thankful to be back,” he said, as posted on Heat social media. “It’s been a lot of grinding, a lot of hard work, a lot of unpleasant situations and circumstances. But I kept fighting, I stayed with it, stayed through it.

“That’s pretty much what Heat culture is. It’s making a way out of nothing, find the best out of any situation. And coming out on top. I’m just going to tell Heat Nation I’m back, thank the Heat organization for another chance and I’m just going to make the most of it, have fun.”

After it was over, Chalmers said, “It felt like home.”

