Winderman’s view: More needed, but enough this time, plus other Heat-Rockets thoughts

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 1 day ago

Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 120-110 victory over the Houston Rockets:

— What the Rockets’ comeback from 25 down to within five late shows is that it takes more than five roster players.

— No matter the opponent.

— Thankfully, the NBA’s easement on quarantine should ease matters for the Heat.

— But navigating this period will not be simple.

— Especially with the Warriors and Suns looming on this trip.

— Jimmy Butler could use a bit more help.

— But this hardly was prime Kyle Lowry upon his return.

— Which often can be the case with players returning from protocols.

— So from 25 up, the Heat held on.

— The hard way.

— But at this point, you simply bank the wins and move on.

— So you appreciate the double-double by Omer Yurtseven.

— The effort from newcomer Kyle Guy.

— And Tyler Herro providing a needed spark.

— The lineup decision was relatively basic for Erik Spoelstra.

— He went with the only remaining players from the roster he took on the trip.

— So that made it Yurtseven, Caleb Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry.

— With his absence, Duncan Robinson’s Heat franchise record of 182 consecutive regular-season appearances came to an end.

— With a start, Robinson would have tied Jamal Mashburn at 177, for 22nd on the Heat all-time regular-season list.

— None of the Heat’s six available reserves had played a minute with the team before Friday.

— All were signed over the past two days.

— Guy and Haywood Highsmith played as Heat’s first two reserves.

— Chris Silva followed.

— Guy promptly made his first three threes.

— The nine points were the highest-scoring quarter of his NBA career.

— When Guy reached 10 early in the second period, it was the highest-scoring quarter of his NBA career.

— Nick Stauskas then entered as the Heat’s fourth reserve.

— As Mario Chalmers looked on in his warmups.

— Martin’s sixth shot was 500th of his career.

— Martin’s fourth defensive rebound was the 200th of his career.

— Spoelstra said he appreciated the NBA’s policy of wanting the games to go on.

— “We gathered ourselves yesterday, and waited for more information,” he said. “I think the league has done an outstanding job communicating with us.”

— He said he especially appreciated the league reducing quarantine for positive tests to as few as five days.

— “The new adjustment that came out this morning, I think have been really thoughtful,” he said. “We still want to make sure that we’re ensuring safety of all the players and family members and friends that are in our circle.”

— He added “But we also understand that this landscape has been changing, pretty consistently, for the last two years. And in the last month or so, you’re seeing more and more vaccinated, boosted players who are asymptomatic, who are sitting out an inordinate amount of time. I think this is a good solution now, it’s a good step forward.”

— The timing with the revised standards could have P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Udonis Haslem all back with the Heat on this trip.

— Spoelstra said the previous two days, including the postponement in San Antonio, were odd on the NBA body clock.

— “You get on a rhythm in the NBA playing every other day, and we got knocked out of that rhythm for 48 hours,” he said Friday, “and today you just feel a genuine enthusiasm from everybody in out locker room.”

— Of working in the newcomers, Spoelstra said there Heat were not going to “overcomplicate things and put too much on their plate. I think they’ll be able to fit in very well with our guys.”

— Considering the Heat had Lowry, Butler and Herro, Rockets coach Stephen Silas hardly viewed it as the shorthanded Heat.

— “It’s tough,” he said of their other absences, “but they still have Butler, Lowry and Herro, three accomplished, though hard-playing guys who can put a lot of pressure on your defense and also defend. So there’s two parts of it.

— He added of his team’s preparations, “There’s the ‘who’ when it comes to Miami, and that was harder than usual. But the ‘what’ and the ‘how’ they play stays consistent. Miami has a way of doing things and that’s what we want to get to.”

— So, no, he said he did not view it as an opportunity to feed off a wounded opponent.

— “We know they’re going to play hard,” Silas said pregame. “We know they’re really going to get after it defensively, and make it hard on us.”

— Chalmers returned one start shy of tying Chris Bosh for sixth on the Heat all-time list.

Comments / 0

