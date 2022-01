FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Thursday afternoon, the University of Saint Francis Lady Cougars (8-5; 2-2 Crossroads) played host to the Oakland City University Mighty Oaks (6-7) at Hutzell Athletic Center and dominated in the second half to win 92-63. After 10 days off, the Lady Cougars were anxious to get back to action, and after falling behind 5-0 to start the game, picked right back where they left off. A made three-pointer by junior guard Reganne Pate got the scoring started, and the Lady Cougars spent the remainder of the frame dominating on offense.

