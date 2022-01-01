ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year

Fox News personalities wish you a Happy New Year

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Fox News

Julie Banderas shares Christmas photos

Aurora Concepts Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year, a Healthy 2022

December 31, 2021 - The team at Aurora Concepts Family Medical Practice wishes everyone health and happiness this New Year!. We look forward to serving you in 2022 and encourage everyone to take care of themselves with routine checkups. Being proactive about your health is the best way to protect yourself.
DELCO Today Wishes You a Merry Christmas; We’ll See You in the New Year

DELCO Today would like to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!. American Community Journals has enjoyed a successful year. DELCO Today and its sister publications VISTA Today and MONTCO Today have each recorded a record amount of page views, while American Community Journals launched a fourth platform, BUCKSCO Today, that has been well received by the community.
Primetimer

Fox News won't miss a beat following Chris Wallace's departure because he was mostly appreciated by its haters

"The liberal Twitterverse celebrated Wallace’s defection Sunday, imagining that it would somehow injure Fox," says Jack Shafer. "Sure, Fox has a 24- to 72-hour period of bad publicity to deal with, but by next weekend there will be a replacement host for Wallace on Fox News Sunday and by February, few viewers will remember Wallace at all. Dedicated Fox-haters (you know who you are) think that if they only drive off the channel’s top advertisers with boycotts, edit together enough supercuts of Fox’s lowest programming, or hector Tucker Carlson one more time, the channel that Rupert Murdoch built will come toppling down. But Fox is too profitable and its owner too tenacious to surrender. It would be easier to rid the world of Microsoft Windows than it would be to eradicate Fox. Ordinarily, when one network nabs an anchor from another it’s as much about damaging a foe by blowing a hole in the rival’s lineup as it is about absorbing new talent. NBC poached Megyn Kelly, in part, to hurt Fox. CBS stole Katie Couric to ding NBC. But that media maxim doesn’t apply to Wallace. He was emblematic of Fox only for non-Fox viewers, who thought of him as a professional oasis in the Fox sewer. Most Fox viewers probably had little sense of who he was: He anchored a one-hour show once a week that finished fourth in the Sunday shows derby. He popped up occasionally to provide commentary on other Fox shows, but he was never a franchise face like O’Reilly, Carlson, Hannity or even Baier. By leaving Fox for a competitor, Wallace has picked the opportune time and the opportune place for his break. He emerges with most of his dignity intact and, we assume, a big wad of Zuckerbucks in his pocket. He will draw fresh eyes to CNN+. He will serve as a CNN+ recruitment tool, describing Wallace as their journalistic ideal. But until he finally opens up to “share his concerns” about Fox, he will go down in broadcast history as the man who lent his many talents, his expertise, his interviewing techniques and his good name to a corrupt media conglomerate. Wallace may have physically escaped the cult, but until he’s as level with us as he presses his interview subjects to be, he’ll remain an honorary member." ALSO: What's behind the Jake Tapper-Chris Wallace "feud"?
New Year
Fox News

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 42 with Pastor Corey Brooks

Fox News

FOX News Rundown EXTRA: Ainsley Earhardt Talks Faith & Friends

2021 was yet another tough year. And for many like Ainsley Earhardt, faith was key to navigating through its challenges and having hope for better years ahead. Recently on the Fox News Rundown, the co-host of FOX & Friends joined host Lisa Brady to discuss her faith journey, how she has long relied on it throughout her life, and why she thinks everyone should remain optimistic despite these challenging times.
RELIGION
Fox News

Dr. Nesheiwat: We have the tools to stop the COVID spread

Happy New Year from FOX 10

After another stressful year, 2022 has arrived! Our FOX 10 Team is here to tell us what they are looking forward to most in 2022. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
Fox News

Happy New Year: Fox News rings in 2022

NEW YEAR

