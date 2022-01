We want to wish all of our residents and businesses a very Happy New Year! With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, many of our planned events, activities, and meetings have been postponed or changed to ensure the city maintains its continuity of operations. Our greatest priority is the health, safety, and wellness of the residents we serve. We encourage residents to visit coralsprings.org/events or text the keyword CORALSPRINGS to 888-777 for the most up-to-date information.

