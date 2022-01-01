ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wake-Up Call Coming For Stocks In 2022?

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVolatility to ignore vs. volatility to respect: Heading into...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Woonsocket Call

Top Penny Stocks To Buy According To Analysts & Targets Up To 615%

If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, analysts may be a point of focus. These market participants take a stake in their outlook for certain companies. While you may not think penny stocks are in their wheelhouse, there are plenty of firms looking for emerging companies to put their name on.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Benzinga

These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index consisting of 30 stocks. It's one of the oldest and best-known measures of stock market performance. The blue-chip index closed at a new all-time high Wednesday, dating all the way back to 1896. Dow Jones stocks have returned an average of...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower on Last Trading Day of 2021

Stocks closed lower on the last trading day of 2021, but all three major indexes ended the year with double-digit growth. The S&P 500, in particular, marked its third straight positive year. What's in store for 2022 amid the Federal Reserve's plans to speed up asset tapering and raise interest rates, and how could COVID-19 continue to impact stocks? Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss movement on the last trading day of 2021, market predictions for 2022, and more.
STOCKS
PBS NewsHour

Stocks notch big yearly gain despite ending 2021 on a weak note

Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of about 29%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the way.
STOCKS
TheStreet

NIO Stock Alert: Trading NIO As It Prepares for U.S. Entry

NIO (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report stock has not been trading all that well over the last few months despite strength in other electric vehicle (EV) stocks. While Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is not exactly hitting new 52-week highs, the stock has been holding up pretty well now that it’s back above $1,000.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 If You Like Risk

Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch

5 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Today. As we kick off the last trading week of the year, investors may want to consider consumer discretionary stocks. For the most part, this could be thanks to several elements at play in the stock market today. After all, the final week of the year is where things quiet down across the board. In other words, there are often lower trading volumes and minimal economic and earnings data to consider. As a result, a bout of volatility from traders looking to ride a potential Santa rally would not be surprising.
STOCKS

