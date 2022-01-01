ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

‘We could be dead if it wasn’t for Luanne’: Amazon driver rescues baby and parents from Colorado fire

By Keely Sugden, Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Rose
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Limpt_0daFaJsE00

SUPERIOR, Colo. ( KDVR ) – If Mary Stanley’s husband hadn’t bought a bike pump on Amazon, they may have met a different fate on Thursday when the Marshall Fire ripped through their community.

The family car had a dead battery, so Stanley’s husband ordered the bike pump so he could travel by bike.

Like many parents with four-month-old babies, naps can be a survival staple. The family woke up around 11:12 a.m. on Thursday. That’s when Stanley smelled smoke. They went outside and saw flames and realized they had to leave immediately.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

After gathering a few things, they tried to find any neighbors that might be able to help, but everyone was gone.

They didn’t know how they were going to get out of the fire’s path, but that’s when a delivery driver named Luanne arrived to deliver the bike pump.

“We could be dead if it wasn’t for Luanne,” Stanley said. “She was our saving grace. A little angel right at the moment that we needed her.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

Luanne asked the couple if they needed help as the Stanley family was outside their gate in the crazy wind, with the fire already burning the nearby shopping center.

“I really don’t think we would have made it out because it was happening so fast and with the winds like that, the gusts were so strong my husband was struggling to stay upright and get all of our things inside the van,” Stanley said.

Stanley had to stand in the delivery van with the baby to get out of the wind.

“She (Luanne) was actually pretty calm about it, she offered to help and she got us in the van and propped us up against the side and she dropped us off at the nearest community center,” Stanley said.

No reported deaths in devastating Colorado wildfire, but up to 1,000 homes destroyed

Aerial video shows that Stanley’s home is gone. They now have a picture of where the house used to stand.

“It’s no longer there, it’s just a big pile of ashes,” Stanley said.

The family waited at the community center until their friends picked them up and took them to Mary’s mother-in-law’s house, where they stayed last night.

“We don’t know what our plans are next, you know, we just lost our home,” Stanley said. “We are worried about our neighbors more than our house cause ya know it’s not stuff that makes a home, it’s the people. And we are just glad we got out safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

BCFD: Occupants of Gondola 2 successfully rescued from Sandia Peak Tram

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people are stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there’s […]
TRAFFIC
abc27 News

Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities were searching Saturday for two people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze. Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill confirmed that two people were unaccounted for […]
SUPERIOR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Superior, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Accidents
abc27 News

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have been shot and wounded following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown. Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Stanley
abc27 News

One injured in Ephrata after late night crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County during the overnight hours of Jan. 1. According to a report from Ephrata Police, the accident took place just after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1. when a 17-year-old driver of a black Volkswagen sedan crashed into a parked car owned […]
EPHRATA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kdvr#Aerial
abc27 News

Harrisburg laundromat holds giveaway for the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg laundromat is giving back to the community to start off the new year. Fox’s Wash and Go teamed up with Christian Churches United to hold a giveaway for the homeless. They were able to get necessities like food, personal hygiene products, and clothes. They were also able to do […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
abc27 News

Ephrata barber, Marine veteran collects bikes for Toys for Tots

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A typical day at the Sports Barber in Ephrata involves cutting, trimming, and shaving customers’ hair.  For owner Eric Bair, it’s business as usual. What makes this place unusual is what surrounds its walls and floors this time of year: bikes, and lots of them. “As many kids that are going […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: Vehicle recalls, erased terabytes, and goodbye Blackberry

(WHTM) — In a major safety recall by Tesla, there were 475,000 vehicles affected. The more serious issue, however, concerns more Model S Sedans. A defective latch may cause the front truck to open while the car is moving. The other affects rearview cameras on some Model Threes. A technical glitch at Japan’s Kyoto University […]
TECHNOLOGY
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy