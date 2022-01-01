ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DB Hill starts Orange Bowl for Michigan after late arrival

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTtWM_0daFZqao00
Orange Bowl Football Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil is tackled by Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith, left, and linebacker Quay Walker during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (Jim Rassol)

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill started against No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Hill’s status was uncertain after he did not join the second-ranked Wolverines in South Florida until Thursday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give a reason why.

Harbaugh said Hill was questionable to play against Georgia.

“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said.

Hill was on the field in a T-shirt, going through light drills with the other defensive backs more than an hour before kickoff, when only specialists are on the field in pads.

He ran onto the field for the first snap of the game, a Georgia running play. Hill finished the first half with three tackles as Michigan trailed 27-3.

TARGETING EJECTION

Georgia safety Chris Smith was ejected for a targeting with 1:28 left in the first half against Michigan. Smith was penalized for leading with his helmet while blocking after a Georgia interceptions.

As far as the timing was concerned, it was probably the best case scenario for picking up a targeting foul. Georgia was up 27-3 and ran the clock out on the rest of the half.

The Bulldogs had to play the second half without Smith, who would be available in the national title game against Alabama because he will have served his penalty.

BACK IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Alabama will play in the national championship game for the sixth time in the eight seasons of the four-team College Football Playoff after beating Cincinnati 27-6 in the semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday.

The Crimson Tide have won six consecutive semifinal games and missed the four-team playoff only once.

The only time the Tide made the playoff without getting into the championship game was in the inaugural CFP seven years ago, when they lost the semifinal Sugar Bowl 42-35 to fourth-seeded Ohio State. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was then the defensive coordinator of the Buckeyes, who won that national championship game played at AT&T Stadium, where the Cotton Bowl is played.

NUMBER SWITCH HONORING NBA LEGEND

Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant, winner of the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation's best defensive back, changed his number for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl against No. 1 Alabama on Friday.

Yes, Bryant is named after the late NBA great, even with the different spelling of the first name.

For the playoff game, Bryant switched from the No. 7 he had worn throughout his Cincinnati career to No. 8, one of the two numbers the basketball Hall of Fame player wore while winning five NBA titles over his 20 seasons with the Los Angels Lakers.

“My parents loved Kobe Bryant and my brother does too,” the Bearcats cornerback said. “So I was named for Kobe Bryant. It’s just spelled differently”

AT NO. 1

The Cotton Bowl marked the 94th time that Alabama enters a game as the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25 under coach Nick Saban.

They are 85-9 in those games after a 27-6 victory over Cincinnati.

“Most of the time, when players have something to prove or something’s important to them, that sort of brings out the best in them,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “But when you play competitive sports, you not only have to prepare for what you’re supposed to do, you have to prepare for how are you going to react when the other guy does something different.”

HONORING THE UTES

Pac-12 champion Utah is playing in the Rose Bowl on Saturday — and was honored at the Orange Bowl on Friday night, where No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia.

The Orange Bowl and the Football Writers Association of America combine to present an annual Courage Award, which this year went to the Utes in tribute to how the team fought through the deaths of Utah players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

The award, now in its 20th season, has been presented to teams twice previously: Tulane in 2005 and UConn in 2009.

“We always tell our guys that adversity will hit at some point, but what matters most is how we respond to it,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “This team has been faced with more adversity than we ever thought possible, and watching our players overcome it and respond to it the way they have has been incredible. The level of unity and love this team has for one another is something special. They define courage and we are proud to coach them.”

Jordan led all freshmen in rushing yards per game last season before his death on Dec. 26, 2020 in what police have concluded was an accidental shooting. He wore No. 22 for Utah; Lowe, as a tribute to his friend, changed his number from 2 to 22.

He died on Sept. 26, the victim of a shooting at a house party. Utah retired the No. 22 jersey on Oct. 30 in their honors.

“The entire Utah football program has embodied what the Courage Award is all about,” Orange Bowl Committee President and Chair Jack Seiler said. “Through their tributes to their fallen brothers, and through their remarkable play on the field, the Utes have simply been inspiring to so many around college football. They have represented the very best of this great game.”

___

AP Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report from Miami Gardens, Florida.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WXYZ

Michigan's Dax Hill 'questionable' for Orange Bowl and isn't in Florida, Jim Harbaugh says

MIAMI — Dax Hill is not in Florida. But he could be. Or may not be. Jim Harbaugh answered questions on Thursday about the whereabouts and game status of the safety. "He's working through something," Harbaugh said. Michigan will know more today if he'll play on Friday. Harbaugh later clarified that Hill was not in Florida at the time of the Thursday morning press conference.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Pay Cut

The College Football Coach of the Year seems to be prioritizing W’s over everything. After a disappointing 2-4 COVID-19 season in 2020, longtime program leader Jim Harbaugh took a 10 percent pay cut for the 2021 fiscal year. But despite his drop in pay, the Michigan head coach has his 12-1 team poised for a shot at a national title in this year’s College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Bowl#Bowl Games#Utah Football#Sugar Bowl#Orange Bowl#American Football#Db Hill#Ap#Wolverines#College Football Playoff#The Crimson Tide#Cfp
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Message For College Football World After Win

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers got off to a rocky start during the 2021 season. But as the old saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That became the rallying cry for Clemson this year and it paid dividends. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins at the end of the season, culminating in a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
78K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy