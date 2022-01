Why does Elon Musk favor Dogecoin more than Bitcoin? What does SHIB’s 2022 burn roadmap say? Read U.Today’s news digest to find out!. More great news from Bigger Entertainment stirred the Shiba Inu community yesterday: the firm has released the meme coin’s bigger burn roadmap for 2022. According to this document, SHIB burn initiatives are scheduled to happen every month. Apart from that, SHIB supporters will be able to enjoy various treats and events, such as the Shib Lovers merch campaign, the Shib SuperBurn event for soccer fans and NFT Madness for basketball lovers.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO