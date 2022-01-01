ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City Extends Temporary Homeless Shelter Services

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFJDu_0daFYo2N00

Brian Coddington, (509) 625-6740

The City is extending the operation and support of a temporary, short-term center for vulnerable citizens until Jan. 9 while additional enhancements are completed to the permanent shelter system.

The City quickly activated its emergency sheltering plan ahead of the planned artic storm. The action utilized a partnership with the Public Facilities District and The Guardians Foundation to create a temporary 24-hour drop-in center on Dec. 26 ahead of the weather system. Simultaneously, the City has worked with the shelter provider network to expand and standardize check-in times, create additional space and capacity within the permanent sheltering system, and add more transportation options to and between shelters.

“Extending for an additional week keeps our most at-risk community members out of the elements and monitored for illness while additional permanent enhancements are put in place,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “This has been a community effort that has seen tremendous support over the holidays.”

Leveraging the community’s public health resources, two additional COVID testing days are planned for visitors in the center this week and the Spokane Regional Health District has planned to provide a vaccination clinic on site. The Guardians also renewed its request for donations of blankets, non-perishable food, socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers, and undergarments. Those items should be delivered to the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon St.

Utilization of the Convention Center has fluctuated throughout the week. Convention Center usage has been strongest around 2 am daily, peaked at 301 early today, and has hovered more consistently around 150 people. Between 80 and 100 existing spaces have consistently gone unused in the permanent system, which has been the case for the past few weeks.

The temporary shelter at the Convention Center is now scheduled to close on Jan. 9 at 8 am. The location is co-ed, accepts animals, and is intended to supplement during the extreme cold snap the enhancements embedded into the system over the past several months. Three meals are provided.

Operation of the temporary drop-in center is projected to cost $200,000 per week. Financial accountability measures are in place to monitor costs and overall impact to the sheltering system. Space was initially planned for 150 people and scaled to meet peak and social distancing requirements.

The Spokane Fire Department will continue wellness checks of vulnerable individuals throughout the community who are out in the weather. The Spokane fire and police departments have also been handing out bus passes to help individuals get to shelters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#The Guardians Foundation#Covid#Guardians#The Cannon Street Shelter#The Convention Center
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

569
Followers
489
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane, Washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy