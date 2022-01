ITASCA -- CDH P.C., an international accounting and advisory firm, said it has formed a partnership with Pier & Associates Ltd. in Chicago to grow its business. "We have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Pier on several occasions over the years, and we are confident that they are the perfect complement to our growing advisory services as we expand our footprint in the Chicagoland market and beyond," said Wendy Kelly, CEO and managing principal of CDH.

