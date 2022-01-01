ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3. Spaghetti Squash Bowls

By Cassie Sheets
madison
 1 day ago

TikTok creator @ballehurns shows you how...

madison.com

Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

In Alton Brown's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Alton Brown has given his fans and social media followers plenty of recipes to salivate over during the course of his nearly two decade cooking career, but the host of "Cutthroat Kitchen" has one recipe that stands out over the rest — Brown's Good Eats Roast Turkey. Per a...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash

This is not your average chicken dinner. With a chipotle-maple glaze and a side of candied acorn squash, these chicken thighs are anything but ordinary. Sweet and savory collide in our Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash. The combination of dried chile powder and adobo sauce gives these chicken...
RECIPES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

This extra-creamy vegetable quiche stars squash or mushrooms - your choice

I can't tell you the last time I made quiche. It's not that I don't like it - a good one, eggy and creamy and light, with a flaky crust - is a thing of beauty. But when I'm in the mood for savory baked egg dishes, I'm more of a frittata cook, loving how adaptable and no-fuss that dish can be.
RECIPES
Elko Daily Free Press

Squash Fondue

When you hear fondue, do you think of lots of tools and toil? Think again, says Soter Vineyards’ head chef Clayton Allen, who puts his seasonal spin on the decadent dish. “This recipe and style of fondue has all the delicious flavor without any of the fuss of using your mother’s old fondue set from the 80s that almost set the kitchen on fire and hasn’t been used since,” he says. “Everything is roasted and tucked into one complete package.”
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Classic One-Pot American Goulash

When you’re looking for a dinner that will be a hit with the whole family and can be prepared from start to finish all in the same pot, look no further than American goulash. This meal is quite different than the traditional Hungarian dish. It starts with seasoned ground beef and incorporates noodles — typically elbow macaroni or wide egg noodles. It all comes together with the help of beef stock and tomatoes and in under half an hour, dinner is served!
RECIPES
KSN.com

What’s Cooking with White Kitchen Red Wine- Butternut Squash

Sara Ayesh, Food Photographer and Blogger with White Kitchen Red Wine invited us in to hear about some festive recipes for the holiday season. Sara is an invaluable resource for anyone looking for easy and healthy meals you can prepare in under 30 minutes. Today she shared a delicious Butternut...
RECIPES
Forks Over Knives

Penne with Butternut Squash and Fresh Fennel

This recipe is a great introduction to fresh fennel, which turns silky-soft when simmered with pasta. The light licorice taste of this fun root vegetable pairs perfectly with the earthy sweetness of butternut squash. Add a crunchy topping of chopped walnuts, and you have a five-star meal that’s ready in under 30 minutes. Be generous when adding the fennel fronds at the end so you get maximum flavor, and save any leftover fronds or stalks to add to salads later in the week!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese and Browned Butter

It may have been the first time I experienced browned butter. As a person who believes browned butter to be a transformational ingredient in cooking, the moment you discover it, you are forever changed. My family and I ate at the Italian American restaurant chain The Old Spaghetti Factory pretty...
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: A Hall of Fame Feast for Homegating Fans

(Family Features) Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day at home starts with almost everyone’s favorite part of the festivities: the food. From meaty meals and zesty appetizers to sweet, long-lasting snacks, fuel your crowd with recipes that keep them coming back from kickoff to overtime. One superstar of the menu […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: A Hall of Fame Feast for Homegating Fans appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Spaghetti Carbonara

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese plus extra for sprinkling. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion 8 to 10 minutes or until bacon is crispy, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and remove from heat; drain off excess liquid.
RECIPES
WSVN-TV

Roasted Calabaza Squash/ Orno, Coral Gables

(WSVN) - Florida’s winter season may not be like the rest of the country, but you can still dig into a hearty winter time meal.That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys. The Chef: Josh Elliott. The Restaurant: Orno, Coral Gables. The Dish: Roasted...
CORAL GABLES, FL
leitesculinaria.com

Tareko Aloo ~ Nepali-Style Fried Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Tareko aloo, Nepali-style fried potatoes, are a gorgeous dish of crispy fried potatoes that get coated with spiced oil and lemon juice right before serving. Serve as a side dish or with other plates of small bites for a delicious cocktail hour snack.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Hoppin’ John

“When I was growing up, one of my favorite meals was black-eyed peas, simmered with pork neck bones or a ham bone left over from Sunday dinner or a holiday meal, served over rice. It wasn’t until later in life that I discovered one of my childhood favorites had a name: Hoppin’ John. As I got older I started to do some research and ask around about how this simple rice and beans dish received its infamous name. Some say the name comes from children ‘hoppin’ ’ around the dinner table; another story tells of a man named John who came ‘a-hoppin’ ’ when his wife took the dish from the stove.
RECIPES
madison

3 delicious air fryer recipes from TikTok

FoodTok is full of delicious dishes including some tasty air fryer recipes that are easy enough for anyone to make. If you want to get more use out of an air fryer, try these recipes.
RECIPES

