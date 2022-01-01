Friday's Scores

Editor’s note: Following is a month-by-month look back at the top local news stories from 2021 as reported by The Times-Gazette. We wish our readers a Happy New Year. 1 – The Bright Local School District purchased 17.7 acres of land from Harold and Pat Busch that is located diagonally from Whiteoak High School on Taylorsville Road. The school hoped to use the land for a track and field and soccer complex.

