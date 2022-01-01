ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia family has graduates from all four schools in College Football Playoff

By Tony Thomas, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0Py4_0daFWSDB00

MIAMI — One Atlanta family has graduates from each of the four schools playing in the College Football Playoff.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas met Sammy and Jon Grant at the airport as they landed Friday for the Orange Bowl game between Georgia and Michigan.

They are from the Georgia wing of the Grant family. Their dad went to Alabama, and mom went to Cincinnati.

“Family dominance is at stake here,” Sammy said.

Brother Andy went to UGA for his undergrad but went to Michigan with his wife for grad school.

“At the end of the day, one of my teams will win,” he said. “I’m just hoping Georgia will win.”

There’s a lot on the line for the Grants in these championship playoffs, and a lot of smack talk too.

The three sons were in Miami for the Georgia game, and everyone else was watching both games back in Atlanta. And side bets were flying.

“Menu planning is number one. Mom is a good cook, and I think the winner gets to plan the menu for the next few family gatherings and that’s very important,” Sammy said.

“Family can’t lose, family can not lose. Let’s just hope it’s not my dad,” Jon said.

