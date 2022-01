NASHVILLE -- The Chicago Blackhawks lost in their first game in 14 days, 6-1 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Tanner Jeannot scored two goals, and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for the Predators (20-11-2), who won for the eighth time in their past 10 games. Juuse Saros made 37 saves, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Duchene and Yakov Trenin each had two assists.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO