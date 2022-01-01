ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama vs. Georgia national title betting line released

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sure looks like we’re heading toward another all-SEC College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and Georgia is dominating Michigan in the...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 33

JayM
11h ago

I see it's time for Bama to walk the Dawgs again 🤷🏾‍♀️ And the game will be played on my bday 🤗I'm excited..May the best team win...Happy New Year ya'll..Be safe!!! ROLL TIDE!!!

Reply(2)
5
Tits and Grits Diner
11h ago

An all SEC Natty again 😃. How can anyone even think the SEC is the best? Our #2 team destroyed the #1 team from the next best conference. ROLL TIDE 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Reply
6
Smokey
13h ago

The Tide held back on the bearcats last night so they can put another spanking on them dogs.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
AOL Corp

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody in Alabama

The circumstances surrounding the Chicago native’s death are unknown at this time. Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday while in police custody in Alabama. Foster Jr., 31, was arrested Sunday in Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec Championship Game#Circa Sports#Circasports
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Video: Alabama Lineman’s Epic Block Is Going Viral

It’s not often an offensive lineman block makes the highlight reel. But during Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati, Crimson Tide lineman Evan Neal accomplished that feat with a textbook play. Creating an edge for senior running back Brian Robinson, the 6-foot-7, 350 lbs...
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reveals His Plans After Winning The Alamo Bowl

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Pay Cut

The College Football Coach of the Year seems to be prioritizing W’s over everything. After a disappointing 2-4 COVID-19 season in 2020, longtime program leader Jim Harbaugh took a 10 percent pay cut for the 2021 fiscal year. But despite his drop in pay, the Michigan head coach has his 12-1 team poised for a shot at a national title in this year’s College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy