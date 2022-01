Monday Down South Presented by — Everything you need to know about Friday’s Playoff semifinal collision between Georgia and Michigan in Miami. For two programs that are so similar in so many other ways, it’s hard to imagine a bigger urgency gap with a national championship on the line than the one that exists between Michigan and Georgia. Two teams, both 12-1; both led by former players who returned to coach their alma mater; both defined by their defenses and emphasis on winning the line of scrimmage; both playing for a shot at ending a decades-long national title drought; and both representing huge, highly engaged fan bases, which could not possibly be approaching the opportunity in more different states of mind.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO