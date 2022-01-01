ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

2021 — A Year In Review. Wait…what even happened?

By Vanessa Dueck
milpitasbeat.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI think 2021 was even weirder than 2020. I got over the depression cloud that was lockdown and tight restrictions and lulled into something…different. Indifference? Numbness?. No, it was less numbness than just an acceptance that whatever this life is is going to be reality now. I’ve cycled...

milpitasbeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Abc#Xyz#Ya#Grief Cycle
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy