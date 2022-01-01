Teen charged for crash that killed Lincoln High student

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old for an Oct. 5 car accident that killed a Lincoln High School student.

The teenager was charged motor vehicle homicide with willful or reckless driving, a felony.

The Lincoln Journal Star says prosecutors have asked a judge to transfer the case from juvenile court to adult court. The teen turns 18 in January.

Bryshawn Williams died after the teen crashed into a tree in Lincoln shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to Lincoln police. Wilson was a Lincoln High School sophomore and varsity football player.

The teen had been heading south on 70th Street before leaving the road and crashing. He told police he swerved to miss a deer and lost control, hit a curb, mailbox and then the tree.

