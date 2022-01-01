ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

By James Clark
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcHqV_0daFSaSx00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The judge, however, limited the order to only Texas.

“The Court concludes that the circumstances do not justify or require a nationwide injunction,” the ruling said. A recent appeals court ruling frowned on nationwide injunctions and lawyers for the federal government brought up that issue both in writing and during a hearing Thursday in court.

“… The great majority of evidence before the Court is limited to harm caused to Head Start programs in Texas,” the judge in Lubbock ruled on Friday.

Lubbock ISD and the Texas Attorney General argued that Head Start is harmed by mask mandates and vaccine mandates. Head Start is a school-readiness program for infants, toddlers and pre-school children in low-income families.

LISD argued that staff might be fired or forced to quit due to vaccine mandates. Low-income families might withdraw over mask mandates. The Biden Administration disagreed and said the mandates are well justified by the need to keep children and families safe from COVID-19.

The ruling on Friday is preliminary and the lawsuit continues in federal court.

Related Links:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction

(AP) — Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to salvage what remains of them after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. Families forced to flee the flames with little warning returned to their neighborhoods Friday to find […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
News 8 WROC

Taking a step back: US colleges returning to online classes

(AP) – With COVID-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon. Harvard is moving […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Texas Attorney General#Mandates#Head Start#Lubbock Isd#The Biden Administration#Court#Ag#Fed
News 8 WROC

COVID-19 testing urged for kids before the return to school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Schools districts across the Finger Lakes Region — including the Rochester City School District — are asking students to test for COVID-19 before they return. The Rochester Teachers Association are asking parents to think about the health of teachers and their households who are immunocompromised and at a higher risk.   “There […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News 8 WROC

Home on N Clinton Avenue shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says an altercation took place in a parking lot outside in a parking lot at a New Year’s Eve Party on Friday. Officers say the altercation was followed by gunshots and no persons were struck. According to the RPD, a nearby house, occupied by residents but unrelated […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy