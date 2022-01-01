ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texans Gear Up At Hardware Stores Ahead Of Winter Weather

By Alexis Wainwright
 1 day ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ahead of the New Year, people are making last-minute store runs before winter weather returns to Texas.

ACE Hardware on East Park Row Drive closed early for the holiday, but that didn’t stop hundreds of customers looking for tools to help with cold weather.

Assistant store manager Jose Castillo said that some of their products were particularly popular among customers.

“A lot of people came in panicking,” Castillo said. “They don’t know what to do. They’re buying weather strips for their doors, just like a bunch of things.”

Texans bought everything from air filters to heaters to firewood and faucet covers, but Castillo said that one item eclipsed them all.

“This is our pipe insulation,” Castillo said. “It’s to cover the pipes, so it won’t freeze or bust, so you won’t have any other major problems in your house.”

Castillo said they’ve seen more customers over the last three days than they do in a typical week. The warm weather has made some shoppers especially concerned about their winter readiness.

“It freaks me out actually, because I mean it’s December and it’s been 80 degrees,” said Dealcynthia Hopkins, a shopper in Arlington. “I’m going to look for some heaters, some lamps, something that I don’t have to plug in.”

Other shoppers went to places like Home Depot to get what they need.

“I’m doing a little preventive maintenance on the pipes on my house. This is a water pipe heat cable,” one customer said. “I’m just trying to be on the side of caution.”

Some people said they have concerns after the storm from February and they learned to be more prepared for winter weather.

“I’m worried…. Back in February I was without power for four days,” said Hopkins.

“Generators. After this last freeze, you got to have generators because your house will freeze,” another shopper said.

Due to the cooler temperatures, several cities will also open warming shelters. Here are some of the centers:

  • DENTON
    1508 E. McKinney St.
    Denton, TX 76209
    (940) 566-3800
  • GARLAND
    451 West Avenue D.
    Garland, TX 75040
    (972) 272-453
  • LEWISVILLE
    206 W. Main St.
    Lewisville, TX 75057
    (972) 353-9400
  • MCKINNEY
    600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
    McKinney, TX 75069
    (972) 542-6694
  • PLANO
    3528 E. 14th St.
    Plano, TX 75074
    (972) 423-8254

These shelters will provide shelter, meals, bottles of water, coffee and hot drinks.

The Salvation Army of North Texas said they are prepared to serve in other areas of North Texas as the need arises, with multiple other locations on standby.

IN THIS ARTICLE
