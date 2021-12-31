ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars final Week 17 injury report: TE James O'Shaughnessy ruled OUT vs. Patriots

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Srrrj_0daFSXle00

The Jacksonville Jaguars only had two players surface on their final injury report (due to several being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list) for Week 17’s game against the New England Patriots in linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) and tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip). The former was ruled questionable while the latter was ruled OUT.

Both players exited last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with their respective injuries and Allen was ruled questionable to return. Meanwhile, O’Shaughnessy’s injury seems to have occurred on a first-down conversion that the veteran caught during the offense’s last drive. He was visibly in pain after the catch and was grabbing his hip. The injury forced the Jags to use their last timeout, and as a result of it occurring so late, it wasn’t reported by the team.

With O’Shaughnessy ruled out, the Jags have two tight ends currently on the active roster in Kahale Warring and Luke Farrell. They also have Matt Sokol on the practice squad if needed.

As for the depth at linebacker, the Jags should be fine there if Allen can’t play because they had Myles Jack and Damien Wilson come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

As for the Patriots, they ruled eight players questionable and one out. Among the notable players ruled out were cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), and safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring). Veteran receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) was the player who was ruled out.

For more on the Patriots injury situation, head over to the Patriots Wire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DV2YK_0daFSXle00

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Announce Three Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced three roster moves on Thursday, including activating DE Deatrich Wise from the COVID-19 list, placing OT Yodney Cajuste on the list, and placing DB Joshua Bledsoe on injured reserve. Wise, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He just finished...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Wilson
Person
Luke Farrell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Jaguars-Patriots game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville sits at 2-13 and has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but it has two more games left before it can turn its attention to the coaching search and building around Trevor Lawrence during the offseason. First up is a road matchup against the New England Patriots in a game where cold temperatures will almost certainly be a factor.
NFL
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 17 - Jaguars vs. Patriots

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 17. The Jaguars travel to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots on January 2 in their first meeting since 2018 when Jacksonville defeated New England, 31-20.
NFL
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Week 17 Preview – Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots

Who are the Jacksonville Jaguars? The old saying is that you can’t tell the players without buying the game day program. That’s not going to help! Reports have as many as 27 players on the Jaguars roster are on the COVID Protocol list. Several went on just before last weeks’ game, including starters Josh Allen, Myles Jack, Ben Bartch, and Laviska Shenault. I expect those players will be back by Sunday. On the depth chart, I have designated COVID players with a “C”. Under the new NFL protocol, they may be back in time for the game. If this number remains this high, I expect the game will be moved to next week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jets#Concussion#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#The New England Patriots#Kahale Warring#The Patriots Wire
FanSided

Jaguars vs. Patriots: 5 bold predictions for Week 17

If the Jacksonville Jaguars want to know how a well-run NFL team looks, all they have to do is take a look at the opposite sideline in Week 17, when they face off against the New England Patriots. You could argue the Pats hit the jackpot when they hired Bill...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jaguars

The Patriots will be without Nelson Agholor for the second consecutive week as the 28-year-old wide receiver continues to recover from a concussion. Agholor suffered the head injury in Week 15 against Indianapolis and hasn’t practiced since. He is the only Patriots player officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
NFL
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars vs. Patriots: Keys to victory

THE JAGUARS WILL WIN IF ... The Patriots decide to forfeit ... okay, seriously, it's the NFL, so you know the any given Sunday drill. New England is actually in a slump, losing its last two games, both by double digits, giving up 60 points. Quarterback Mac Jones has thrown four of his 12 interceptions in the last two games and has a 57.45 passer rating in his last three games. The Patriots' defense has been abused against the run, giving up 177.25 yards per game over the last four, with Indianapolis and Tennessee topping 200 yards. The Jaguars are battered in body, and likely spirit, but they're not facing a juggernaut here.
NFL
Big Cat Country

Week 17 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Patriots?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick where they’ll be traveling up to play the New England Patriots to face a Bill Belichick team on a two-game losing skid and desperately in need of a win to stay in the playoff hunt and oh no it’s going to be so painful tomorrow, isn’t it?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy