Jaguars final Week 17 injury report: TE James O'Shaughnessy ruled OUT vs. Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars only had two players surface on their final injury report (due to several being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list) for Week 17’s game against the New England Patriots in linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) and tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip). The former was ruled questionable while the latter was ruled OUT.

Both players exited last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with their respective injuries and Allen was ruled questionable to return. Meanwhile, O’Shaughnessy’s injury seems to have occurred on a first-down conversion that the veteran caught during the offense’s last drive. He was visibly in pain after the catch and was grabbing his hip. The injury forced the Jags to use their last timeout, and as a result of it occurring so late, it wasn’t reported by the team.

With O’Shaughnessy ruled out, the Jags have two tight ends currently on the active roster in Kahale Warring and Luke Farrell. They also have Matt Sokol on the practice squad if needed.

As for the depth at linebacker, the Jags should be fine there if Allen can’t play because they had Myles Jack and Damien Wilson come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

As for the Patriots, they ruled eight players questionable and one out. Among the notable players ruled out were cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), and safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring). Veteran receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) was the player who was ruled out.

