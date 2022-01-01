ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘The New Yale Book Of Quotations' Offers Reflection on 2021's Memorable Moments

By Jane Caffrey
NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA librarian with the Yale School of Law has become well-known for summing up the year in short snippets. Each year, Fred Shapiro selects the top 10 most memorable quotations of that year. The most notable quotation of 2021 was spoken by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell January 6....

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
montereycountyweekly.com

On finding a writer who reflects your own thoughts.

Aga Popęda here with thoughts on bell hooks (1952-2021), a feminist icon who died on Wednesday at the age of 69. I remember when I was first acquainted with hooks’ work, as an undergrad, when I was looking for books that would reflect my own thoughts. I found Feminist Thought: A Comprehensive Introduction by Rosemarie Tong and read a Polish translation. There was a tiny subchapter on hooks. Even there, in a book full of women that were not afraid to be weird, hooks stood out as a radical. For example, what’s up with the lack of capital letters in her name? Is this typographical choice actually “de-emphasizing her individual identity,” or the opposite?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Britney Spears
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marie Claire

The Royal Family’s Most Memorable Moments from 2021

The Royal Family had quite an eventful year. There were births, anniversaries, and that Oprah interview, as well as a few tragedies that changed the lives of the royals forever. Read on for a timeline of some of the biggest royal moments from 2021:. February 9: Princess Eugenie gives birth...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
expressnews.com

Commentary: NEISD’s book review offers lesson in civility

We all know there has been a lot of noise about school boards and school board meetings lately. My own district, North East ISD, is no exception. Many public meetings this year have not been the prettiest display of humanity and civility. Until last week. I have been digging deep...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale School#Quotation#The Yale School Of Law#Senate#Republican#Taliban
The Voice

Books offer new dreams in this coming New Year

Books under consideration this last week of the old year:. • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse. Author Charlie Mackesy wrote the most delightful book about love, friendship, and kindness. This book speaks a universal language, including these thoughts: “What do you think success is?” asked the boy. “To love, said the mole.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
atlanticcitynews.net

Begin 2022 with these life-changing books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): At some point in our journey of life, some of us start questioning the validity of living the way we do. We become aware of being caught up in the cycle of struggle, unhappiness, anxiety, and constant seeking of some end or another, prompting us to seek a different way of living. For those interested in exploring a new way of living, we bring you five must-read books for a fresh, new start to the new year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
RECIPES
San Francisco Examiner

Outing vs. avoiding the U.S. history of racism

I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy