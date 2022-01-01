ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

Summit Township family wins first place in Townhall Village Deck the Halls contest

 1 day ago

One family in Summit Township takes home first place in a holiday decorating contest.

People in Townhall Village held a Deck the Halls contest this year. Participants decorated their homes for a panel of judges to evaluate.

Andrea and Felix Orzechowski took home first place for their Precious Angels on Peppermint Place display. The couple says it was nice to see their neighbors join in on the fun.

“It was really nice because a lot of the neighbors really took part in the contest so it really lit up the whole neighborhood, which is really cool to see over Christmas,” said Felix Orzechowski, Winner of the Deck the Halls contest.

In all, six families participated in the Deck the Halls contest,

