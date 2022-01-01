ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU RB Ty Davis-Price declares for NFL Draft

By KLFY, Madeline Adams
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – LSU junior running back Ty Davis-Price announced on Twitter Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season with the Tigers.

“I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my life,” Davis-Price wrote in a letter he shared on Twitter.

The Baton Rouge native also said he will not play in the bowl game on January 4th.

Davis-Price was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.

