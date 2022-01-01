LSU RB Ty Davis-Price declares for NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – LSU junior running back Ty Davis-Price announced on Twitter Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season with the Tigers.
“I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my life,” Davis-Price wrote in a letter he shared on Twitter.
The Baton Rouge native also said he will not play in the bowl game on January 4th.
Davis-Price was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 0