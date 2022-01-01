ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has COVID-19

fox9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons why the Vikings should pick Mike Zimmer over Kirk Cousins

If it comes down to the Minnesota Vikings having to choose between Mike Zimmer or Kirk Cousins, there are a few reasons why they should go with the head coach. Two games remain in what could be the final regular season for the Minnesota Vikings with Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer both being members of the organization.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC Playoff scenario: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Washington RB Antonio Gibson placed on COVID-list

The Eagles have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth in the NFC with a win over Washington on Sunday and help from three other teams. Philadelphia needed a Vikings loss to the Packers on Sunday night as part of that scenario, and other percentages just increased after Minnesota star quarterback Kirk Cousins was ruled out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 player.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Mike Florio Takes Cheap Shot At Kirk Cousins

By now you’re clearly aware that Kirk Cousins will not be suiting up against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback will miss his first start in his Minnesota career due to a positive COVID test. As expected, the internet exploded. Cousins, who put on one...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings-Packers Spread Moves By a Touchdown With Sean Mannion in for Kirk Cousins at QB

The Vikings were already facing an extremely difficult task. With their season on the line, they're heading to Green Bay to take on the 12-3 Packers — owners of the NFL's best record — in freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field. That's a Packers team, led by MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers, that will be fired up to snap a two-game losing skid against the Vikings and keep hold of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Oh, and the Vikings were already going to be without Adam Thielen, Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Cameron Dantzler, Mason Cole, and Nick Vigil for this game.
NFL

