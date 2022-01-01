Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has COVID-19

The Vikings were already facing an extremely difficult task. With their season on the line, they're heading to Green Bay to take on the 12-3 Packers — owners of the NFL's best record — in freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field. That's a Packers team, led by MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers, that will be fired up to snap a two-game losing skid against the Vikings and keep hold of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Oh, and the Vikings were already going to be without Adam Thielen, Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Cameron Dantzler, Mason Cole, and Nick Vigil for this game.
