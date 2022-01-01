Two Pedestrians Struck In Long Beach, One Fatally

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Two pedestrians were hit crossing a street in Long Beach, one of them fatally, authorities said today.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m Monday at the intersection of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Carson Street, according to Long beach police.

The two men , one 73 and the other 83, were walking south on Carson when they were hit. The 73-year-old suffered minor injuries while the 83-year-old suffered serious injuries to his chest, police said.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police were notified on Friday that the 83-year-old man, Larry Koepke of Lakewood, died.

The 75-year-old resident of Long beach who was driving 2020 Hyundai Sonata stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

