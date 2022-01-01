ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Fire breaks out at Presque Isle Apartments in Millcreek Township

By Jordana Elder
 1 day ago

A small fire breaks out at an apartment complex in Millcreek Township on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the call at Presque Isle Apartments shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

One person hospitalized after rollover accident along Interstate 79

According to reports from the scene, smoke could be seen coming out of the building. Crews had the fire put out within 20 minutes.

All of the tenants evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A cause is under investigation.

