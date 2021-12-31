The Kardashians' Hulu Show Gets a Title — Plus, Watch a New Teaser

Wanna keep keeping up with the Kardashians? You’ll have to head to Hulu to do it.

After a 20-season run on E!, reality TV’s first family is moving to the streamer with a new series , and we now have the title: The Kardashians . (Mind-blowing, we know.) Hulu unveiled the title along with a teaser for the upcoming series, which is slated to debut next year.

In the teaser, which you can watch above, we see the Kardashian ladies — Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, along with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris — face the camera and wish us all a happy new year. “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” the teaser hints.

“The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives,” the official synopsis declares. The new series was first announced last December when the Kardashian/Jenner clan signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to create global content for the streamer.

No premiere date for The Kardashians has been announced, but filming reportedly began in September.

Press PLAY above for a first look at the Kardashians’ return to TV, and hit the comments to share your thoughts.