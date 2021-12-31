ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kardashians' Hulu Show Gets a Title — Plus, Watch a New Teaser

 1 day ago

Wanna keep keeping up with the Kardashians? You’ll have to head to Hulu to do it.

After a 20-season run on E!, reality TV’s first family is moving to the streamer with a new series , and we now have the title: The Kardashians . (Mind-blowing, we know.) Hulu unveiled the title along with a teaser for the upcoming series, which is slated to debut next year.

In the teaser, which you can watch above, we see the Kardashian ladies — Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, along with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris — face the camera and wish us all a happy new year. “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” the teaser hints.

“The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives,” the official synopsis declares. The new series was first announced last December when the Kardashian/Jenner clan signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to create global content for the streamer.

No premiere date for The Kardashians has been announced, but filming reportedly began in September.

Press PLAY above for a first look at the Kardashians’ return to TV, and hit the comments to share your thoughts.

Related
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find nine new and returning series (including The Book of Boba Fett, Cobra Kai and Letterkenny), 12 finales (including...
TV SERIES
TVLine

True Story Knocks Wheel of Time From Top of Nielsen Top 10 Chart, Hawkeye Debuts at No. 2, Cowboy Bebop Rises

Netflix’s True Story landed atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series. The limited series starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes amassed 943 million minutes viewed across its seven episodes, which for the week of Nov. 22 was good for No. 1. Nielsen notes that the audience for True Story was predominantly African American, with 53 percent of its viewership from Black households. The first two episodes of Disney +’s Hawkeye followed with 852 million minutes viewed, while last week’s champ, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation, slipped to third with 663 million minutes viewed across four episodes. Per Nielsen, Hawkeye‘s audience, akin...
TV & VIDEOS
Kylie Jenner
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
