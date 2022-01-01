ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Six people injured after shooting at Los Angeles grocery store

By Adam Sabes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people were injured after a shooting took place outside a grocery store in South Los Angeles on Friday. The Los Angeles Police Department told...

