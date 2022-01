There’s no escaping it: when it comes to setting food trends, TikTok is where it’s at. When recipes go viral on the social media platform, they go far beyond the screen in our hands, entering our kitchens and bellies as swiftly as swiping to the next video.The success of recipes such as baked feta pasta and salmon rice is so huge that TikTok is planning to open hundreds of “ghost kitchens” across the US with the singular purpose of dishing up these viral goodies. The platform wants to open 300 locations initially, with 1,000 more expected by the end of...

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO