Limping to Finish Line: WFT Missing 5 Key Players for Home Finale?

By David Harrison
 1 day ago

Professional football is a war of attrition in normal years. For the Washington Football Team, and every other NFL franchise in 2021, there's an additional bully to deal with.

As COVID-19 continues to make sure there's plenty of 'yeah, but' material for fans across the league, the WFT sent two more key players to its own Reserve/COVID-19 List as running back Antonio Gibson and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers Sr. joined other players like offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and punter Tress Way who were already on the list prior to Friday.

Suffering from a more traditional affliction, cornerback William Jackson III was ruled out for a second-straight week with the calf injury he suffered in the team's first meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

Montez Sweat didn't practice for the third straight day as he mourns the loss of his brother, and is officially questionable for the game.

Also questionable are wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (illness).

Both Samuel and Smith-Williams were limited in practice all week, leading to a small increase in optimism the two could be available as Washington clings to playoff hopes this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

20 hours ago

WFT vs. Eagles GAMEDAY: Has COVID Ruined Washington's Playoff Chances?

With COVID cases on the rise again in the nation's capital, the WFT must still win Sunday, with some extra help too.

Dec 31, 2021

Locked On Washington Football Team: Taylor Heinicke and Forcing Jalen Hurts to the Air

Dec 31, 2021

Cornerback Kendall Fuller missed practice on Friday for a personal matter, but appears to be good to go for Sunday according to the team's report.

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, who was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant on Friday, and is expected to be able to play in Week 17.

For the Eagles, the only player officially ruled out due to injury is running back Miles Sanders, who suffered a broken hand in Week 16.

With new protocols in place Gibson, Flowers, and other players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List could possibly be cleared to play on Sunday. Not having to travel for the game helps, but the team is preparing to move forward without them for the time being.

One more trip into FedEx Field for the Washington Football Team as we know it, so the players and coaches are hoping to go out on a high note while ringing in 2022 with a win.

Despite all the season, and COVID-19, continue to throw at them.

LISTEN: Key to Keeping Season Alive: Stopping Hurts' Legs

When the Washington Football Team played the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago, quarterback Jalen Hurts had quite the game. Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown while running for 38 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If Washington wants to reverse the result from the previous game and keep its season alive, containing Hurts is a must for the defense.
NFL
